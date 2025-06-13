Kanye West wants to attend Sean Combs’ trial in New York to support him. Photo / Larry Busacca, Getty Images for MTV

Kanye West reportedly wants to attend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ criminal trial in New York to publicly support the embattled music mogul.

The 47-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, is currently in New York City, though he was not present at this week’s court proceedings.

A source has told CNN Ye has been communicating with 26-year-old Christian ‘King’ Combs, one of Combs’ sons, about possibly joining the family in court once the defence begins presenting their case.

An insider “close to Combs” told the network: “Ye has been in touch with Christian and would like to attend the trial with the family to show his support.”

Combs’ federal trial, which includes serious charges against the 55-year-old such as sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, has so far featured appearances in court from several members of Combs’ family, including his sons.