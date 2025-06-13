Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Murder on the Orient Express star Bronwyn Ensor on why Joan of Arc’s story still matters today

By Bronwyn Ensor
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bronwyn Ensor plays Joan of Arc in a Flyleaf Theatre Company production of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan.

Bronwyn Ensor plays Joan of Arc in a Flyleaf Theatre Company production of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan.

She played a mousy missionary in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Now, as Bronwyn Ensor prepares for her first lead role as the warrior heroine Joan of Arc, she argues that the life and death of a 15th-century teenage peasant girl is still relevant for young women today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment