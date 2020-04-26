Kristin Cavallari has split from her husband Jay Cutler.

The Hills star announced on Instagram on Sunday she is separating from her husband Jay after 10 years together. The couple are parents to Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were together for 10 years. Photo / Getty Images

She wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."



Cutler - who married Cavallari in 2013 - repeated the same message on his own Instagram page, accompanied by a black and white image of the couple.

A month ago, the 36-year-old former American football quarterback revealed he "basically blacked out" when he proposed to the Very Cavallari star.

He said: "I didn't do it well. If I could do it again, I'd do it again. It's just nerve-wracking.

"You basically [black out]! It's like, 'Get this ring out of my face. I can't hold this anymore'."

Cutler also said he couldn't remember asking the 33-year-old star's father for permission to marry her, but does recall it being "rough".

He added: "Asking permission from Kristin's dad, that is rough. I mean, he said yes. It's fine, but just the buildup is like - I don't remember that either."

Meanwhile, Cavallari previously claimed being parents has put extra pressure on their marriage.

She explained: "Marriage is really hard with kids, kids put stress on a relationship that's just the truth. If you have different parenting styles, it offers a unique set of problems ... My mom always said, you want to be a unified front in front of the kids. You can't be like daddy says it's okay but mommy doesn't. You have to talk about that solo and then come back and be a unified front in front of the kids."