Hilary Barry, the woman who singlehandedly kept New Zealanders from slumping on the sofa in their pyjamas in lockdown, has marked the final "Formal Friday" of lockdown with in a stunning tuxedo.
"The #formalfriday movement really has filled my heart during the lockdown," she wrote on Twitter today.
"Thanks for the giggles and the effort and the absolute nuts of it all. It's one part of this crazy time that I will remember very fondly."
Barry posted a photo of herself wearing a tiara, heels and a perfectly fitted tuxedo. She completed the outfit with a poppy on her lapel to mark Anzac Day.
Posting the same photo to her Instagram account, the TV presenter added a couple of extra details that made her outfit all the more special: the bow tie belonged to her late father and the shirt belongs to her son.
Across social media, New Zealanders thanked Barry for getting them out of their trackpants and applauded her decision to end Formal Friday with a gender non-binary look.
Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend, which went viral during lockdown, when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of lockdown.
From then on, thousands of other New Zealanders responded every week with photos of their formal outfits on Fridays.
Psychologists say, if you can, find a bubble within your bubble to have some time out from other people during lockdown. That's great advice. And it's also the reason I've decided to go glamping in the backyard. #formalfriday #leavemealone #makeyourownbloodylunch
This is the dress I wore to my school ball in 1987. Today I'm wearing it as a tribute to all the students who will miss their balls because of the lockdown. We feel for you. Remember your sacrifice right now is saving people's lives. If you'd still like to get dressed up I'd love to see your pictures. #formalfriday #bubbleball
