Since the nationwide lockdown has begun, you might be wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

Life is short with Justin Long

Actor Justin Long, 41, thinks his life is passing by way too quickly, so he enlists fellow stars and asks them how to make the most of his time here on Earth. He gets personal during chats with famous types including Stranger Things' David Harbour, Alec Baldwin, and Kristen Bell.

Saturday Morning with Jack Tame (Newstalk ZB)

Ease into your Saturday with Jack Tame's radio show. The presenter gives his refreshing and entertaining perspective on news, books, music, and celebrity news. Catch up on the best bits from his show with his podcast, which contains interview highlights and album reviews.

Fake doctors, real friends (iHeartRadio)

If you loved the hit TV show Scrubs, you'll love this podcast. Zach Braff and Donald Faison team up for a weekly comedy podcast full of laughs and a walk down memory lane from their Scrubs days.

This Podcast Will Kill You (Exactly Right)

The name of this podcast is obviously misleading, but it does feature a lot of information about things that can actually kill you. It looks at the history of diseases and gives context to them with the help of experts.

The Country (NZME)

For a comprehensive look at everything going on in rural New Zealand, add The Country to your podcast rotation. Presenters Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey tackle the farming sector's biggest issues with great interviews and analysis.

Chasing Cosby (LA Times)

Chasing Cosby covers the rise and fall of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. Andrea Constant was the only one of the 60-plus accusers of Bill Cosby whose case could try in court. She shares her perspective of the story and her road to justice with the help of investigative reporter Nicki Weisensee Egan.

The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin (Variety / iHeartRadio)

Marc Malkin brings his breadth of experience reporting on Hollywood's biggest stars, he brings on a new guest each week, usually a movie star. With his expert interviewing skills, Malkin gets stars to seriously open up.