Since the nationwide lockdown began, you might have been wondering how to while away the long hours but also keep up to date with everything that's going on. Listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

BrainStuff (iHeartRadio)

Spark up some learning with BrainStuff, the science podcast that seeks to answer everyday questions. No stone is left unturned, great episodes include: Do animals laugh?, and Do you have an inner monologue?.

Cooking The Books (Newstalk ZB)

If you're wanting to brush up on your personal finances, or want a better understanding of money, Frances Cook's podcast Cooking The Books should be at the top of your listening queue. Each week, she tackles a different money problem, from the pros and cons of taking a mortgage holiday, to how to stay calm when your finances are falling apart.

Making Sense with Sam Harris

Neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris puts topics like wealth, meditation and the future of work under the microscope. He brings on experts to discuss the topics at the forefront of current events and society, aiming to help listeners better understand themselves and the world around them.

The Matt and Jerry Show (Radio Hauraki)

Matt Heath and Jeremy Well's show has everything you need: sports, banter, and entertainment. Catch up on the duo's breakfast show at any hour of the day with their podcast.

The Good Place: The podcast (NBC)

If you haven't binged Michael Schur's (The Office, Brooklyn 99) comedy series The Good Place, you're missing out. If you happen to be a fan of the show, the podcast is the perfect companion since the show's final episode aired. Hosted by Marc Evan Jackson, who plays Shawn on the show, the podcast gives a behind-the-scenes look at the show's episodes and stars.

The Stuff They Didn't Want You To Know (iHeartRadio)

Maybe don't listen to this podcast when you're trying to sleep. UFOs, psychic powers, and government conspiracies are discussed in detail, in the attempt to make sense of unexplained events throughout history. Prepare to be spooked.

The Moment (Wonderly)

Hosted by Ingrid Haas, this podcast is for the romantics out there. Real couples tell listeners their love story, the bumps in the road along the way, and how they finally got it right.