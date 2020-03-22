Serena Williams' anxiety has heightened in the wake of coronavirus.

The tennis star is currently in isolation with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Jr, and she admits she panics every time her daughter coughs.

Speaking in a string of videos posted to her TikTok account, she shared: "By anxiety, I mean, like, I'm just on edge any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy.

"And I don't hang out with anyone. So when I say anyone I mean my daughter ... Olympia coughed, and I got angry. I gave her a side-eye. I gave her that 'angry Serena', and then I got sad. I was like, 'Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Like, is there anything I can do?'

"I don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed, I'm under a ton of stress. I never expected to be relaxed but it is what it is and we'll get through this, we have to. I just wanted to update you on what I was doing."

Meanwhile, Serena previously admitted she will be spending "the next six weeks in solitude" amid the coronavirus.

Revealing her plans, she wrote on social media: "Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I'll let you know how it goes ... stay safe everyone."

Meanwhile, in his own post, Alexis revealed he would be having "a lot of extra family time" in the coming weeks.

He shared: "We're all going to have a lot of extra family time at home in these coming weeks. It's going to be hard, but we'll persevere - and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn't discriminate based on our voting habits. It's not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible - especially because the most vulnerable among us are very much at risk."