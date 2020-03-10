Upu, Silo Theatre's contribution to Auckland Arts Festival, treats us to a rich showcase of the fullness, depth and variety of Oceanic poetry. Curator Grace Iwashita-Taylor skilfully weaves together a selection of poems tracing the whakapapa of the genre, honouring elders such as Hone Tuwhare and Maualaivao Albert Wendt and giving prominence to emerging voices.

The staging demonstrates the power of oratory tradition. Styled more as a theatrical recital than a dramatised re-imagining, performers are given space to stand on their own and bring life to each poem.

Gaby Solomona's delivery of Tayi Tibble's Identity Politics shows a deep understanding of the dynamic shifts of emotion in "navigating correctly" what it means to be a pacific woman. Jarod Rawiri's expression continuously bought a fresh energy and lively expression of the poetry particularly in Ben Brown's Moko.

Enticing moments of ensemble work display how dramatisation of poetry can humanise words from a page. Sia Figiel's Songs of the fat brown woman is presented as the familiar circle of aunties gossiping so we joyfully join the conversation knowing these aunties are not only describing a fat brown woman but are painting the beautiful image of ourselves.

Sharp Pacific wit is embedded in the writing and coms to life with audience snickers. This strong Pacific humour is highlighted in the ensemble's presentation of Brandy Nalani McDougall's Natives wanted where it generously used to undercut the weight of the topics covered.

The deconstructed colonial costume design of custom garments and handmade adornments enhance the imagery created by the poems; so does Rowan Pierce's lighting design and Michael McCabe's set design. This works in tandem with the actors to bring emotional depth to the poems.

In short, Upu shows Oceanic story telling is truly amazing.

What: Auckland Arts Festival & Silo Theatre: Upu

Where & when: Rangatira at Q Theatre, until Sunday, March 15

Reviwer: Kolopa Simei-Barton