WWE is returning to NZ this August, bringing a slew of superstars to Auckland for a WWE Live show.

After a sell-out at the same venue in 2016, WWE Live will be at Spark Arena on August 8.

More than 750,000 WWE fans have been to a WWE live show in Australia and

New Zealand since the first WWE Global Warning stadium live event in

Melbourne, which took place in 2002.

Fans can expect to see stars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Lashley among many others.

The action will be electric. Photo / Supplied

Tickets are available from 10AM Tuesday March 3 at Ticketmaster but there will be presales from February 27.