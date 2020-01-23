After Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's interaction at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, two questions broke the internet.

"Does this interaction mean more?" and "How is Aniston 50 years old?"

Aniston, who won best actress in TV drama series at the SAG awards, arguably looks exactly as she did 25 years go - and she has a strict regime to thank for it.

Skin

If you're a true Aniston fan you'll know about her obsession for the skin and hair care brand Aveeno.

The actress told the Los Angeles Times that she has been using Aveeno's body moisturiser since her teens.

"I have a bottle in my car. It's in all of my bathrooms," Aniston told the newspaper. "Put it on right out of the shower before you get too dry."

Jennifer Aniston with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo / AP

The New York Post got in contact with the actress's facialist, Toska Husted, who charges $600 for a standard facial. Husted admitted that despite giving her a regular pamper day at the spa, she doesn't need much help.

"She has genetically beautiful, strong skin, which she maintains by being very diligent and consistent with her skin-care routine," he revealed.

Aniston in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Another trick in Aniston's beauty handbook is frequent infrared saunas. She asserted to Shape magazine that they are a "game changer" for anti-ageing.

If you're budget-friendly, all hope isn't lost for flawless skin. The former Friends star tells Vogue that an old trick is to get a bowl of ice water and splash yourself in the face 25 times.

"It wakes up your skin," Aniston insists.

Hair

If you want luscious locks like this celeb's, you might have to get your hair done five times a week.

Her go-to hairdresser, Michael Canalé, told The New York Post that he brighten's her front hairline to "accentuate her skin tone."

The star also swears by Canalé's three-minute gloss treatment called the Cool Blue Signature Gloss to apply in between highlights

The Morning Show star in 2006 and 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Diet

Aniston sticks to a strict 16-hour fasting period daily, drink green juices.

"I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning," the star told Radio Times. "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."

She gives herself one cheat day a week to have whatever she desires - which in this celeb's case turns out to be celery juice.

During her eating hours, Aniston tells Yahoo! Food that she likes to eat as much organic food as possible as well as keeping her sugar intake low.

Aniston at the SAG Awards in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Exercise

The star admits she tries to do intense workouts six days a week including 75-minute muscle-sculpting sessions with her personal trainer, yoga and her new obsession, boxing.

"I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon," she told InStyle.

"There's something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you're not just sitting on a bike. It's amazing."

