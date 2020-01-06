Fans of Joaquin Phoenix are slamming star Beyonce Knowles Carter on Twitter after she appeared to snub Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes.
Phoenix took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Todd Phillip's Joker.
The picture posted on Twitter shows a standing ovation for Phoenix as he makes his way to the stage to accept his award. Celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, and his Rooney Mara all stood up to clap for the actor.
Phoenix was nominated in the category alongside Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Christian Bale (Ford v. Ferrari), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory).
Beyonce was shown on camera remaining in her seat, and her decision has fans of the Joker riled up on social media.
"Beyonce really had the nerve to show up late to the Golden Globes and then not stand for Joaquin Phoenix," a Twitter user wrote.
Another posted: "The Joker movie was riveting and intriguing. Joaquin deserves this win."
Others praised the singer, with some fans interpreting her decision as a statement.
"Beyonce sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020," wrote a fan.
Social media users also pointed out her large dress may have been why the singer decided to remain seated.
Beyonce attended the award ceremony with her husband Jay Z.
She lost out on the award for best original song in a motion picture to Elton John.