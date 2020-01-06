Fans of Joaquin Phoenix are slamming star Beyonce Knowles Carter on Twitter after she appeared to snub Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes.

Phoenix took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Todd Phillip's Joker.

The picture posted on Twitter shows a standing ovation for Phoenix as he makes his way to the stage to accept his award. Celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, and his Rooney Mara all stood up to clap for the actor.

Phoenix was nominated in the category alongside Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Christian Bale (Ford v. Ferrari), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory).

Beyonce remained in her seat when Joaquin Phoenix won. Photo / NBC via Twitter

Beyonce was shown on camera remaining in her seat, and her decision has fans of the Joker riled up on social media.

Sorry but I don’t think this is “the type of energy” anyone should be praised for. I don’t know if there was another reason for her sitting but the fact she didn’t stand with everyone else, especially during a standing ovation is rude, point blank. #Beyonce #GoldenGlobes #Joaquin https://t.co/6nTkf2PhAC — Stacey (@MyAnxietySaidNo) January 6, 2020

Beyonce refused to stand up for Joaquin Phoenix when he won his Golden Globe, pulled a face when her Lion King soundtrack lost out to The Rocketman one and turned up to the ceremony an hour late. I honestly don’t get what’s so admirable about her she’s a sleazy person — Nate (@NateSpence_) January 6, 2020

"Beyonce really had the nerve to show up late to the Golden Globes and then not stand for Joaquin Phoenix," a Twitter user wrote.

Another posted: "The Joker movie was riveting and intriguing. Joaquin deserves this win."

Others praised the singer, with some fans interpreting her decision as a statement.

"Beyonce sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020," wrote a fan.

beyonce was standing when kate mckinnon was talking about being gay but didnt stand up when joaquin phoenix won.. yes i trust her with my life — saoirse and klara dykes (@dykedolores) January 6, 2020

Social media users also pointed out her large dress may have been why the singer decided to remain seated.

Beyonce attended the award ceremony with her husband Jay Z.

She lost out on the award for best original song in a motion picture to Elton John.