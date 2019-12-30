It's been a huge year for Parris Goebel — and the 28-year-old dancing sensation has topped it off by making the 2020 New Year Honours list.

The Kiwi choreographer says it feels "amazing" to be made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for 2020.

"I totally wasn't expecting it, it was a nice surprise to close out the year."

She's one of the younger Kiwis on the Honours list this year, and the star says she feels like she's "only getting started".

The Kiwi choreographer has gone from making up dances in her room to choreographing music videos for stars from Sam Smith to Rihanna.

A highlight of 2019 was choreographing Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show, she says.

"That's one of my favourite jobs I've done so far, it was really really special to be able to challenge the stigma of how women are perceived in fashion.

"It's awesome when you get to work with someone like that."

Goebel says she's formed close bonds with a lot of the female artists she's worked with.

"As Kiwis we have a warm nature, we're real people and artists see that and resonate with that kind of synergy.

"It's always great to walk away from jobs with great friendships."

She's gearing up for another big year in 2020, as it's just been announced the dancer is choreographing Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show.

It isn't just about dance for Goebel - every detail counts, from what the dancers are wearing to what music is being played.

It's not something she might have pictured herself doing as a 10-year-old kid making up dance moves in her room, but the passion has always been there.

"I'm doing what I was born to do," says Goebel.

"When you're young you don't really know what you're going to do, but I was born with the passion for this.

"I wake up passionate about it - I was born with this hunger to create a legacy."

She says she has those around her to thank for their support along the way.

"My family have been very supportive."