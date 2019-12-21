When the two superstar Latinas of the pop world, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, take to the stage at next year's Super Bowl, one will have a secret Kiwi weapon in their dance-off.

Choreographer Parris Goebel has been picked by J.Lo to create her dance moves for the half-time extravaganza of the United States' biggest sporting event.

Goebel's manager and father, Brett, is secretive on any moves his daughter may bring to the stage - but confirms she is already in Miami rehearsing with dancers and Lopez. He says each singer and dance troupe will have six minutes.



READ MORE:

• Rihanna's epic gift to Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel for choreographing Savage x Fenty fashion show

• Kiwi star Parris Goebel reveals dramatic new look

• Kiwi dancer Parris Goebel steps out with singer Sam Smith

• Twelve questions with Parris Goebel: Working with A-list stars

Advertisement



Goebel is behind some of J.Lo's major moments, including her 2015 medley at the American Music Awards. The Kiwi artistic director to the stars has also directed Justin Bieber's "Sorry" video choreography, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, and Ciara's "Level Up".



Half-time Super Bowl shows are a tradition that have grown to become one of the most anticipated events in the US entertainment calendar. Katy Perry's 2015 performance is the most-watched live music event in the US, with 118.5 million viewers.

Goebels' show, on February 2 in Miami, will see her go up against JaQuel Knight, the man responsible for some iconic performances from Beyonce, including the "Single Ladies" and "Formation" choreography.

In an LA Times interview Lopez said: "I think it's super important for two Latina women to be headlining the Super Bowl, especially right now in Trump's America. So for me, it was something that I was excited to do."

Parris Goebel (Photo: Getty)

Goebel isn't the only Kiwi Lopez has shown favour to this year. Lorde's song Royals was chosen to be part of the soundtrack of her movie Hustlers.

This year's Super Bowl attracted just under 100 million viewers, which is down on past years and organisers will be hoping the double Latina act brings in new audiences.

We know there will be a large NZ contingent adding to those numbers to see what Goebel delivers.

Advertising revenue for the sporting and entertainment show is more than $5 million, and the most expensive spot in US television.