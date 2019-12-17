Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a "no strings attached" romance with Younes Bendjima.

The 40-year-old reality TV star has recently been spotted with her former boyfriend Younes, 26, and while he would be happy to rekindle their relationship, Kourtney reportedly wants to keep things casual between them.

A source told RadarOnline: "He's head over heels and would get serious again in a heartbeat, but Kourt's no longer there at the moment and just wants to keep things casual.

"She enjoys the attention and finds it hard to resist having the occasional booty call when he's so persistent, plus they do still have a bunch of mutual friends in common.

"It will take a very special guy to tie Kourtney down long-term."

The star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - dated model Younes for two years before she originally called it quits in August 2018.

younes Bendjima wants something more serious, according to sources. Photo / Getty Images

However, they were spotted walking hand in hand in September after Younes picked up the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star from her home in Calabasas and drove her black Range Rover to downtown LA with her in the passenger seat.

The pair enjoyed an Italian lunch, before hitting the Blum And Poe Art Gallery in Culver City to take in a new exhibit.

Kourtney and Younes' reunion came just one month after she ran into Younes and another of her exes, Luka Sabbat, whilst going out to dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A source said at the time: "Kourtney did not leave with either Younes or Luka and left by herself, but she and Younes did see each other inside."