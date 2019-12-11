Each week the Herald's entertainment team asks a different celebrity to share key moments in their life and career. Today, Toni Street.

My first job was ...

answering phones and sweeping hair at a hair salon

It taught me ... the value of money, I was getting $6 an hour and had to be super-careful with my budget!

My big break came ... when the sports reporters at One News were all at the Commonwealth Games in 2006. It gave me the chance to pick up the slack back in the Auckland newsroom and to prove I knew my sport.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Toni Street on the Seven Sharp wardrobe malfunction that went viral

• The 'awful and unbelievable experience' of being famous

• Toni Street's romantic 10th wedding anniversary surprise

• Celebrities and politicians who ruined their careers in seconds

The last job I quit was ... Seven Sharp. It was a dream job for me, I'd done it for four years and absolutely loved it, but it meant I didn't get to see my kids until eight at night. The mornings are tough on the body, but it means I can pick my kids up from school and coach the school netball team.

The most famous person I've ever met is ... Prince Charles. I met him this year when he visited New Zealand with his charity The Prince's Trust. He asked me about working on the "tele" and doing early shifts on the radio.

He was ... incredible. He had a real presence about him and worked the room like a total professional.

The best time I've had on set or stage was ...

getting to perform with the cast of Jersey Boys, the musical.

But the worst was ... having to sing Valerie dressed as Amy Winehouse on the streets of Auckland for a radio challenge. It was mortifying!

My dream role would be ... to host the 2021 America's Cup for TVNZ on home soil.

• Toni Street is a contestant in Celebrity Bake Off NZ, airing on TVNZ 2 on December 23, and co-hosts the breakfast show on The Hits.