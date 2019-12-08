Madonna's eldest daughter has followed in her mother's risque footsteps, taking part in a simulated orgy before a large audience at a US art event.

Lourdes 'Lola' Leon, 23, began the event wearing a skin-tight, tie-dye dress but soon stripped down to only a flesh-toned G-string and nipple covers as people wearing protective jumpsuits looked on as part of a performance art piece at Art Basel in Miami.

Lourdes Leon started the event in a tie-dyed dress. Photo / Instagram

Video posted to social media by Peter Davis, editor in chief of the fashion magazine L'Officiel, shows Leon joining the writhing mass of bodies, grinding and kissing for five minutes as the audience took photos and video.

"At first, it was just couples — a boy and a girl, a girl and a girl, and a boy and a boy," Davis told the New York Post.

The event, titled Love Different, was put on by Spanish designer brand Desigual and Barcelona-based performance artist Carlota Guerrero.

Lourdes Leon took part in a simulated orgy at Art Basel in Miami. Photo / Instagram

"Everyone was making out," Davis said.

"It was inclusive and all body types and everyone was fully making out with everyone."

Davis told the Post that the wild performance was strictly simulated saying that there was "kissing and grinding — everything but X-rated action".

"It lasted maybe five minutes, but it seemed a lot longer and was weird because people were cheering."

Lourdes is the eldest of Madonna's six children. Photo / Instagram

Leon has been carving out a career as a model and performance artist and has raised eyebrows in the past by attending parties hosted by Pornhub and walking the runway with only seashells covering her modesty.

Her mother famously shocked the establishment with the release of her 1992 coffee table book Sex, a volume of erotic photography that topped the New York Times bestseller list became the fastest-selling coffee table book of all time.