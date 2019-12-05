Billie Eilish has released a music video for her track Xanny.

The 17-year-old's new video begins with her sitting on a white bench in a tiled room, staring directly into the camera.

The track, named after slang for the drug Xanax, is Eilish's critique on the trend of recreational drug use among young people.

A fresh-faced Eilish sings directly into the camera throughout the video. Photo / YouTube

READ MORE:

• Billie Eilish, 17, says therapist is 'only person she can talk to'

• Concert review: Billie Eilish at Spark Arena in Auckland

• 17-year-old pop star Billie Eilish's disturbing plea: 'Don't grab my boobs'

• Billie Eilish moved to tears by Hātea Kapa Haka group's rendition of her song

Advertisement

She sings in the chorus: "I'm in the secondhand smoke, still just drinking canned coke. I don't need a Xanny to feel better."

The video continues with hands burning out cigarettes on Eilish's face, a reference to the lyrics in the chorus. It ends with the musician walking away from the bench as the room fills with thick smoke.

In March Eilish told The Guardian she has never done drugs.

"I've never got high, I've never smoked anything in my life. I don't give a f***, I never have. It's just not interesting to me. I have other sh** to do."

She explained the song's message wasn't telling people to not to drugs, but for people to use them safely.

Eilish says about the video: "I'm very excited to share my directorial debut. Visuals are so important to me, and I'm very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it."

Last month the pop prodigy earned six Grammy nominations and became the youngest ever artist to receive nominations in the four major categories.