It is set to be a night of no holds barred, loose, full blown comedy action as the 7 Days crew's 10th Birthday Live Tour comes to Napier this weekend.

One of the original 7 Days panelists, Paul Ego, said when it comes to doing the shows on stage you don't have the luxury of having certain jokes cut like on TV.

"When we're doing the TV show and I step over the line a little I can sort of look down the camera and make the gesture of 'please don't put that in the final show'," Ego said.

"But we don't have that luxury in the live shows, so things might be said and we are just as equally surprised as the audience, and just think 'Oh my God where did that come from'."

Napier has been one of the main stopping points for the 7 Days crew in previous live show tours and for the veteran comedian it's a spot he enjoys making his way to.

"Last year Napier was definitely one of the highlights with the beautiful venue and being the perfect time of year, I'm not sure what it is but everyone just seems to be in a good mindset.

"Maybe it's something in the water but everyone seemed in a good mood," Ego said.

One of the things he said he is looking forward to is making his way out to some of the region's golf courses prior to the show.

"As we are getting a bit older myself, Jeremy (Corbett) and Dai (Henwood) like to hit some of the golf courses prior to our shows, so we have built up a little golf tour and can't wait to hit the courses in Napier and hit a few balls."

Ego said he had no idea 7 Days was going to take off like it did, when it launched in 2009.

He has worked the comedy scene for 24 years and has spent 11 years in breakfast radio, but his voice might be best known for his voicing of 'Stickman' for Pak'n'Save. Photo / Supplied

"When we did the first show it was very fun to do, but when we went back and re-watched it we started laughing at it as well and we thought well if we are already laughing at ourselves it must be good," Ego said.

"We thought we would get a good few years out of it but to still be going strong for 10 years is just unbelievable."

As well as his over two decades in comedy he has also spent 11 years in breakfast radio on both MoreFM and The Rock, but when it comes to his voice he might be best known for his voicing of 'Stickman' for Pak'nSave.

"People absolutely love Stickman. I started doing him roughly around the time we started 7 Days but when I did stand up and I'd ask the crowd who knew that I voiced Stickman only a few hands went up but now everyone knows," Ego said.

"It also gives a little added element to some of my shows and when I do him people just love it."

The 7 Days crew are in town this Sunday, December 8 at 7.30pm in Napier Municipal Theatre.

Tickets are still available at Ticketek.

