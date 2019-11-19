COMMENT:

Be honest.

How many of you thought Jeremy Wells would last approximately six months on Seven Sharp before being given his marching orders?

When the Radio Hauraki broadcaster and former Eating Media Lunch host was announced as Hilary Barry's co-presenter on TVNZ's flagship infotainment show last year, I figured it was only a matter of time before he forgot where he was and made one of his signature droll, incredibly funny — but wildly inappropriate — comments live on air.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Nude in bed: The Seven Sharp bit that 'definitely crossed the line'
Seven Sharp host Hilary

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.