It's that time of year again where our favourite Kiwi artists will battle it out to see who will take home the highly coveted Tuis at this year's Music Awards.
New Zealand's most highly-anticipated music event of the year acknowledges the stellar work of New Zealand's top artists across all genres.
This year, Aldous Harding and The Beths lead the nominations with five nods each for their latest albums Designer and Future Me Hates Me respectively.
READ MORE:
• Aldous Harding on the Tūī's, FOMO and the chaos of her mind
• The big music award winners as predicted by TimeOut's cat
They'll go head to head for Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Best Alternative Album, while Aldous is also up for Best Solo Artist and Best Music Video (for The Barrel), while The Beths are also up for Best Breakthrough Artist and Best Group.
Kiwi favourites Broods have racked up three nods for their work on Don't Feed The Pop Monster, and newcomer Benee is close behind our front runners with a massive four nods for her debut EP Fire on Marzz.
Vying for the top prize of Album of the Year along with Aldous Harding and The Beths are
Avantdale Bowling Club, Broods, Marlon Williams and Mitch James.
The awards for Highest Selling Artist, Radio Airplay, People's Choice and International Achievement will also be handed out on the night, and the Legacy Award will be presented to Kiwi legends, Th' Dudes.
The ceremony takes place at Auckland's Spark Arena. If you don't have tickets, you can also watch them from the comfort of your own home as they'll be broadcast live on Three from 8.30pm.
For all your red carpet coverage, visit NZ Herald again from 6pm, when our resident celeb and fashion gurus Sinead Corcoran and Cam Mansel will bring all the action to you live.
Until then, see the full list of nominees below and if you're up for a bit of fun, check out some predictions of who might win from TimeOut Entertainment's not-so-psychic cat, Izzy.
THE NOMINEES:
Album of the Year
Aldous Harding - Designer
Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club
Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster
Marlon Williams - Live at the Town Hall
Mitch James - Mitch James
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Single of the Year
Aldous Harding - The Barrel
Benee - Soaked
Church & AP - Ready or Not
Drax Project - All This Time
Six60 - The Greatest
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Solo Artist
Aldous Harding - Designer
Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club
Benee - Fire On Marzz
Mitch James - Mitch James
Group
Beastwars - IV
Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster
L.A.B - L.A.B II
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Breakthrough Artist
Baynk - Someones EP II
Benee - Fire On Marzz
Church & AP - Ready Or Not
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Pop
Benee - Fire On Marzz
Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster
Mitch James - Mitch James
Alternative
Aldous Harding - Designer
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Tiny Ruins - Olympic Girls
Rock
Beastwars - IV
Racing - Real Dancing
Villainy - Raised In The Dark
Hip Hop
Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club
Chursch & AP - Cathedral/All Purpose
Diggy Dupe - Island Time
Soul / R&B
Bailey Wiley - Bailey Wiley
Louis Baker - Open
Rei - The Bridge
Roots
L.A.B - L.A.B II
Lost Tribe Aotearoa
Troy Kingi & The Upperclass - Holy Colony Burning Acres
Maori
Louis Baker - Open
Rei - The Bridge
Troy Kingi & The Upperclass - Holy Colony Burning Acres
Electronic
Pacific Heights - A Lost Light
Sweet Mix Kids
Tali - Love & Migration
Classical
Michael Houston & Bella Hristova - The Complete Beethoven Violin Sonatas
Simon O'Neill - Distant Beloved
The Linkwood Guitar Duo - Music from New Zealand for Two Guitars
Worship
Equippers Worship - Equiipers Worship
Harbourside Worship - Collide
Jule Riding - Rivers
Music Video
Jason Bock - Feeling Free (Leisure)
Martin Sagadin & Aldous Harding - The Barrel (Aldous Harding)
Vision Thing - Rock Bottom (Randa)