When I call Aldous Harding to talk about her four New Zealand Music Award nominations she's in Cardiff, preparing to leave for London, where she'll kick off her European tour.

"I'm getting my things together," she says. "Standing in the bedroom, looking around, smoking, trying to work out where to start, really."

Is she an economical packer? I ask.

"Oh yeah. I love it," she says. "One of my favourite things to do on tour is take everything out of my suitcase and put it back neatly. That makes me feel like there's order."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Has that order spread to other

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.