Demi Moore's three daughters have given a candid interview about what it was like to live with their mother's addiction.

Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 - whom Moore shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis - appear with their actress mother on an upcoming episode of online chat show Red Table Talk.

A clip from the episode, which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, 18, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 66, shows Tallulah describing the effect her mother's relapse earlier this decade had on her.

READ MORE:

• Kanye West reveals he has 'full on pornography addiction'

• Definitive guide to the growing list of celebrities who say they're sex addicts

• Ex-addict aims for the stars

• Mum posts heartbreaking message about drug addict son

Advertisement

"It was like the sun went down and like ... a monster came," she said.

Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Her Mother Demi Moore | Red Table Talk Tallulah Willis reveals to our ladies what it was like to see her mother, Demi Moore, relapse. Join us for another honest and intimate conversation at the Red Table, next Monday – only on Facebook Watch. Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, 30 October 2019

"I remember there's just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense, like, her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn't sober," she added.

"... which was jarring and weird," Rumer interjected.

"There were moments where it would get angry," Tallulah continued, "and I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child.

"It was not the mom that we had grown up with."

Demi Moore's memoir, Inside Out, details her struggles with addiction. Photo / Getty Images

Moore has been open about her struggles with sobriety and earlier this year released a tell-all memoir, Inside Out.

In addition to details about her troubled childhood, the book covers Moore's descent into addiction, her marriages to Willis and Ashton Kutcher and a heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in 2004.

Ahead of its September release, Rumer told The New York Times the memoir was an opportunity to learn her mother's history.

Advertisement

"We grow up thinking that our parents are these immovable gods of Olympus," she said. "Obviously, as we grow older, we start to realize how much our parents are just people."