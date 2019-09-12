Demi Moore has opened about her miscarriage of her and Ashton Kutcher's baby, which caused a downward spiral into alcohol and substance abuse.

The 56-year-old actress in her an interview with The New York Times promoting her upcoming memoir Inside Out has revealed when she miscarried in 2004, she "blamed herself" because she was drinking.

She was six months into the pregnancy and the couple had planned to name their child Chaplin Ray.

Moore married Kutcher in 2005 when she was 42 and he was 27, and the couple divorced in 2013.

Advertisement

The couple started fertility treatments in hopes of falling pregnant again, however, Moore's drinking and substance abuse worsened reports The New York Times.

Ahead of her memoir, Moore has posed nude on the cover for the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar US, paying homage to her infamous Vanity Fair cover in 1991 when she was heavily pregnant.

The star told Lena Dunham in the cover story interview details of her own mother and father's addiction issues.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," she said.

"Something very deep inside me shifted then and my childhood was over."

The Ghost star went to rehab in the 1980s for drug and alcohol addiction treatment, and was according to People magazine was hospitalised in January 2012 after collapsing in her Los Angeles home.

She said her struggles with identity and accepting who she was contributed to her sobriety struggles in her 40's.

Now, Moore said she has overcome her demons - a battle which served as inspiration for her memoir.

Advertisement

Despite her health battles, Moore said it was her three daughters Rumer (31), Tallulah (25), and Scout (28) that encouraged her to make positive changes in her life.

"As a woman, a mother, and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life... My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles."

Demi Moore's memoir Inside Out is released on September 24.