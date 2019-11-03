Nearing the end of a three-month national tour, Footnote NZ Dance brought its eerily mysterious new work The Clearing to Auckland, appropriately enough, on Halloween.

The Clearing is a dark and discomforting dance work, somewhat haunting, with five people apparently lost for all time in a forest clearing somewhere past the end of the road.

The arboreal peace and quiet, supplemented at times by the sounds of water and weather, swishing trees and scrabbling in the undergrowth, was shattered every now and then by raucous sonic blasts from a series of mobile speakers, and occasionally dropped quiet snatches of conversation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: