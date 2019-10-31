My first job was ...

strawberry picking as a schoolboy.

It taught me … how to appreciate hard work for $1.46 per hour (and all-you-can-eat fresh strawberries) — plus having fun — very important!

My big break came … when I was offered an apprenticeship at Rangiora Bakery. I have never looked back and taken all opportunities presented to me since then.

The last job I quit was … in 2009, when I was working for the largest bakery ingredient company in the world based out of Shanghai, China. I quit after eight years in China and all the corporate politics that come along with that. I wanted to build my own destiny.

The most famous person I've ever met is … I've met many, but the one that shines was to be invited to meet Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Only 40 Kiwis were invited and it was a very formal and private meeting. They knew all about what I did, and I was invited because I was a good Kiwi, doing global things … I felt very honoured.

They were … absolutely delightful and just normal people.

The best time I've had on set was … laughing uncontrollably with Sue Fleischl, my fellow judge on The Great Kiwi Bake Off, during filming for season two. It was about something I popped into my mouth, then described in detail. I won't say more. Sue is very proper but has a naughty side to her.

But the worst was … being told off by my good friend Julie Christie for sleeping off my hangover on set.

My dream role would be … I am living my dream role now, but I would love more time to do more travel, food, cultural and people television shows. There are some amazing places, food and cultures out there to be explored from a baking perspective.