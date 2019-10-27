Kanye West, 42, has revealed a new parenting demand that he has imposed upon his eldest daughter North since his conversion to Christianity.

After releasing his new album Jesus is King earlier today, West opened up on banning North from wearing make-up and crop tops, according to New York Post.

"I don't think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was two years old," The Insider reported.

"I think and feel differently now, now that I'm Christian, now that I'm the founder of a three-billion-dollar organisation and married for five years."

Kim Kardashian told E! News there had been a "big discussion" in their house and had "got in trouble" for letting North wear red lipstick last Christmas.

"North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she's a teenager," the reality star said.

"It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what's best."