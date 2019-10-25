The Chase's Shaun Wallace has revealed who he's supporting in the Rugby World Cup.

Despite being British, the Dark Destroyer is backing black all the way - and has shared a video to Facebook wearing an All Blacks jersey.

"Tomorrow's one of the most important games on the rugby calendar - the semi-final between England and New Zealand, and you can obviously see who I'm supporting," he says in the clip.

"Go Kiwis! Make it a hat-trick."

Next month, Wallace is returning to New Zealand for the second time this year to grill the sharpest Kiwi quiz minds.

He will be hosting the Sky New Zealand Pub Quiz Championship in Auckland and visiting cities he missed when he was here in February.

Wallace's "warm" affinity for New Zealand started with a chance encounter in Britain with a friend of Brendan Lochead, who is organising next month's pub quiz championships.

"It's all about who you know. Shaun ran into a friend of mine at a football match in the UK," Lochead said.

"I get an email from my friend. Six degrees of separation. Put me in touch with Shaun.

"A week later he's on a plane and I've put together an itinerary racing around New Zealand with him in February. Became really good friends, and now he's coming back.

Lochead is the founder of Believe it or Not Quiz Events, which is running the Sky New Zealand Pub Quiz Championship at Alexandra Park next month.

This time down under Wallace will be visiting Dunedin, Palmerston North, Whangarei, Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland doing Q&A evening's and hosting local quiz events.

"I had such a wonderful time when I was in February this year, everybody made me feel so warm and so welcome," Wallace told the Weekend Herald.

"And I was wondering 'will I get the chance to go back to this wonderful country'. So I'm looking forward to seeing everybody in New Zealand in November."