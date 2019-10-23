Mark Richardson has apologised on The AM show after he outed co-host Ryan Bridge's sexuality on live TV and radio.

The AM show hosts Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson were discussing collector's items when Gillies asked Bridge if he collected anything.

But before he could answer the question, Richardson butted in and said "ex-boyfriends" - leaving Bridge, who has never discussed his sexuality on-air, scrambling to respond.

Following Richardson's gaffe, Bridge came forward to confirm he is gay, saying he never spoke about it because it's "not that interesting".

"Yes, it's true, I'm gay. There we go, it's out there. God that was awkward.

"If you caught what was said before, it's not something I've tried to hide, it's something my friends and family have known about for a very long time," Bridge told viewers.

"The reason I haven't chosen to share it with you at home, with listeners on my radio show is just that, I don't know, it's just not that interesting, is it?

Photo / AM Show

"It's just my private business and my life and not something I've really bothered or care to share with the world, but it's out there, so that is that."

Bridge went on to say Richardson didn't "do it on purpose", reassuring listeners and viewers his fellow host made an "innocent mistake" and that he "wasn't being mean".

Following Bridge's comments, Richardson took the mic and apologised to his co-worker on-air saying he was "dreadfully sorry" for the gaffe.

"In three years of doing this job, this is as bad as I've ever felt. I say a lot of stuff on this show, and I mean it, and some of it walks the line. I just want to say I'm sorry.

"It's because obviously I love you so much as a person. Just me being a smartass and trying to poke fun at you for a comedic moment on the show has led to this, and I'm dreadfully sorry."

Bridge forgave Richardson, before Gillies jumped in and told Bridge "we love you to bits" and that he "handed this with immense class - just beautifully".

Richardson also said Bridge isn't just a good friend, but a "great broadcaster".