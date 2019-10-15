WOMAD has announced the full line up for next year's festival, with Jamaican reggae icon Ziggy Marley among the acts heading to Taranaki.

Held over three days in March, the festival will feature around 100 hours of music, dance and arts performances across eight stages.

Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Marley will join previously announced international acts Blind Boys of Alabama and the double act of Welsh harpist Catrin Finch & Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita.

Other acts announced today include Finnish 'vocal folk hop' group Tuuletar, Scottish folk music ensemble RURA, Brazilian black soul/samba/funk group Liniker e os Caramelows and virtuosic South Korean percussionist Kim So Ra.

Blind Boys of Alabama will play next year's Taranaki WOMAD festival. Photo / Supplied

Local artists appearing include L.A.B. — founded by New Zealand's legendary Kora brothers, Brad and Stu, folk trio Albi & The Wolves, indie sludge-pop group Soaked Oats and singer/songwriter Reb Fountain.

Author Chessie Henry's book We Can Make a Life has been chosen as the subject for the festival's inaugural book club, which aims to bring people together to express their perspectives and explore the themes within the book.

Henry will appear on the World of Words stage, as will New Zealand music legends Mike Chunn and Shayne Carter, poet Selina Tusitala Marsh and comedian Te Radar, among others.

There will also be the chance to hear speakers from the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics at the festival's inaugural STEAM Lab.