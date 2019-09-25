Taranaki's Womad festival has released what it's calling a 'teaser' announcement, revealing two of the acts that will perform at the popular World Music festival, as well as introducing some new expansions.

The full festival line-up will drop on Tuesday, 15th October, so until then this will have to whet your world of music, arts and dance appetite.

The first announce is the double act of Welsh harpist Catrin Finch & Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita. Joining them on this tease announce is gospel music legends Blind Boys of Alabama.

Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita and Welsh harpist Catrin Finch are playing at WOMAD 2020

WOMAD also announced that comedian Te Radar and pacific poet Dr Selina Tusitala Marsh will be appearing on the World of Words stage.

Two new additions were also revealed, Steam Lab will host speakers from the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics fields, while Book Club will bring people together to discuss perspectives and themes around the chosen book, We Can Make a Life by Chessie Henry.

Poet Dr Selina Tusitala Marsh is appearing at WOMAD 2020

Once again WOMAD will transform Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands into a village of colour, energy and inclusion for its three day duration.

Tickets for WOMAD 2020 are on sale now from their website.