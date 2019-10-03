With its timeless adventure story and big themes, Mosley attracted some truly terrific voice talent to its cast. We're talking acting heavyweights Lucy Lawless, Temuera Morrison and acting legend John Rhys-Davies. Headlining this formidable cast is the effervescent actor, comedian and author Rhys Darby, who plays Mosley's travelling companion, Deaver.

How did you get involved with Mosley?

Kirby [Atkins], the creator of Mosley, contacted me through my agent. I looked at the script and got excited. For one, I got to come back to New Zealand and be involved in a New Zealand animated feature, which the last time that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.