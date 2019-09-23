With Celebrity Treasure Island coming to its dramatic end tonight, ol' mate Sammy Wallace has decided it's time to spill the beans on what really happens behind the scenes of the hit reality series.

Sam, who has officially made it to the final three on the series, filled in his fellow Hits radio hosts Sarah and Toni, and even took questions from listeners live on the show last week.

He opened up about everything to what the toilet situation was on the island - spoiler alert, it wasn't a long drop but it sounds like it wasn't far off in the end - to where they actually were and what contact they had with the outside world.

Turns out, they were only about 10 minutes' drive down the road from a resort where the crew were all staying. They were also staying on what Sammy describes as a "coastal ginger farm" - so perhaps not as intrepid as it looks.

Advertisement

But they truly didn't have any contact with the outside world - Sammy says "we weren't even allowed watches!" It got so bad that Eric Murray (the man who can apparently do anything) ended up having to build a sun dial to tell the time.

Sammy also revealed what really happens when someone gets eliminated, and it is actually as brutal as it looks.

"When someone goes home, they literally go home and you don't see them. If they lose [the elimination challenge], they walk over a bridge and out of the lights and we never see them again. They go back to the hotel, they get food, they get drink and they jump on the next flight home... the next morning."

Check out the full video to hear all about the insane measures taken to keep the teams apart, and how a security guard wound up getting Team Mako into a spot of bother.

In the grand finale, Sam Wallace will battle it out with boxing champ Shane Cameron and league legend Gary "The Wiz" Freeman to see who will take home the $100,000 cash prize.

Catch all the action when Celebrity Treasure Island concludes tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ2.