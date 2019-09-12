Universal Pictures has released the international trailer for its upcoming London-based rom-com, Last Christmas.

Starring Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Oscar-winner Dame Emma Thompson, the movie is based on the music of George Michael and helmed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

Dame Emma Thompson plays Kate's very concerned mother. Image / Universal Pictures

Clarke plays Kate, a cynical young woman who's struggling to get her life back on track following a near-death experience the previous festive season.

Frustrated with her job as an elf at a Christmas store and dreaming of pursuing a career as a singer, things begin to turn around for her after she meets love interest Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).

Thompson, who stars as Kate's very concerned mother and also co-wrote the script, looks to have some of the best lines in the film, telling a therapist in one scene that her daughter is "eating rubbish" and "drinking like the pirate".

Rounding out the star cast is Michelle Yeoh, who plays Kate's long-suffering boss at the Christmas shop.

Kate isn't best pleased with her life working as an elf in a Christmas store. Image / Universal Pictures

So far, so rom-com, but after an earlier trailer was released in the USA, some took to social media to speculate there might be a supernatural twist to the tale and that Tom was, in fact, a ghost.

henry golding doesn't speak to anyone but emilia clarke in that trailer. he also wears the same outfit multiple times. therefore, he is a ghost, or her conscience, or her guardian angel. — alex (@alex_abads) August 14, 2019

Addressing the rumours, Feig told Gamesradar+ his movies were always "good-natured and uplifting" even when they had a dark element (like his 2018 film A Simple Favor).

"I never make a movie to upset people, so I think people will be very happy with how it pans out," he said.

Kate's life begins to turn around after she meets love-interest Tom. Image / Universal Pictures

The latest trailer appears to tick many of the traditional Christmas movie boxes: picturesque snowy street scenes, a mildly-dysfunctional family and a feel-good soundtrack, featuring 15 — yes, 15! — George Michael songs.

Director Paul Feig hasn't ruled out a plot twist but told Gamesradar+ his movies were always 'good-natured and uplifting'. Image / Universal Pictures

Movie-goers will be in for a treat too hearing Clarke's vocals. Feig said he didn't even know she could sing before casting her in the role.

"I kind of hired her and thought, 'Oh gosh, I didn't ask if she could sing.' But then I saw some Dolce and Gabbana commercial where she sings in Italian, and then I knew that was not a problem."

Last Christmas opens in New Zealand theatres on November 7.