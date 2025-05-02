- Rita Ora was shocked when her husband Taika Waititi was revealed on TV show The Masked Singer.
- Waititi appeared as Detective Lucky Duck, performing a dance before being unmasked.
- Ora joked about his appearance, saying it was “cool” and “kind of your dream come true”.
Pop star and The Masked Singer judge Rita Ora was left shocked when her husband Taika Waititi was revealed as a guest on the US version of the show.
In the April 30 semifinal episode of the singing competition, show host Nick Cannon introduced a surprise new character - Detective Lucky Duck, who announced that instead of one of the semifinalists he would be unmasked after a surprise dance performance.
As is tradition on the show the character provided judges and the audience some clues about their identity. “I’ve been bringing luck since the beginning, and during my time here, I’ve left no stone unturned. But one mystery still remains: Who am I?” Lucky Duck teased.