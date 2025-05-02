“As good as I am, this detective-ing thing is only a hobby. I spend most of my time on massive movie sets. Yes, even bigger than The Hangover. There’s not an Oscar I don’t know."

The character then performed a choreographed dance to Queen‘s I Want to Break Free, promoting Ora to exclaim, “I need to know who this is, it’s completely killing me!”

As Lucky Duck removed his mascot headpiece, Cannon introduced the man behind mask as “Oscar award-winning filmmaker, actor, comedian, and husband of Rita Ora... Taika Waititi”.

Seeing her husband revealed, Ora broke into a wide smile and laughed “Are you kidding me? I hate you!”

Running to greet her husband on stage the pop star judge joked that in her opinion “I thought you were the most annoying thing on this whole show!”

Ora then embraced Waititi in a hug and relented “That is so cool, I love you so much”.

Taika Waititi joked appearing on The Masked Singer was the only way the filmaker coul dsee his wife and show judge Rita Ora. Photo / Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images.

The judge told her husband that the appearance was “kind of your dream come true”.

“You’ve always wanted to be a popstar.”

Speaking to Cannon, Waititi joked the main reason he wanted to do the show was “Because it was the only way I was going to see my wife,

“You guys got her working so hard, I never see her!”

Waititi added that keeping his involvement in the show from Ora was “easy”.

“How I kept this secret? She’s always here.”

Ora suggested that Waititi’s fatherhood was another potential motivation behind the New Zealander’s involvement.

“Also, his kids love the show so much, so this is awesome.”