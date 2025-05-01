NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley said the company was excited to launch iHeartCountry New Zealand, filling “a significant gap” in the local audio landscape.

“Country music is experiencing a massive surge in growth globally, with mainstream audiences embracing the genre like never before.

“Recent sold-out shows from artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton in New Zealand demonstrates the strong and growing appetite for country music here. NZME is proud to be a trailblazer in introducing a dedicated country music station to the market, and I have no doubt it’s going to be hugely popular.”

The station will feature homegrown New Zealand country talent such as Kaylee Bell alongside global country hitmakers. Photo / Chontalle Musson

Kim Boshier from Sony Music New Zealand said country music had always had an audience in Aotearoa, but in recent years it had gained mainstream popularity.

“We’re seeing local artists like Kaylee Bell achieving remarkable success, while international country stars are drawing bigger audiences than ever before.

“Having a dedicated platform for country music in New Zealand will further fuel this momentum and provide a home for both established and emerging country artists.”

Music industry experts say recent sold out shows by artists like Luke Combs demonstrate the strong and growing appetite for country music in NZ. Photo / Corey Fleming

The station will be available via NZME’s digital audio app iHeartRadio and broadcast across FM frequencies in Auckland, Northland, Gisborne, Nelson, Christchurch, West Coast and Wānaka.

NZME is also the publisher of the Herald.

The launch of the dedicated station also offers an enticing incentive for touring artists, according to a leading concert promoter.

“I’ve been telling anyone who will listen for a couple of years now that someone should start a country music station in NZ and it makes me feel all warm inside that it’s finally being done,” said Eccles Entertainment’s Brent Eccles.

“Lots of great country artists are coming down to New Zealand and Australia now and this will be compelling reason to have them play here. Add to this our amazing local country talent and it all adds up to a bloody good idea.”

Brent Eccles, from Eccles Entertainment, says a dedicated country music station gives country artists a compelling reason to play in NZ.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the launch of iHeartCountry New Zealand aligned with the company’s strategic priorities to grow its audiences.

“This addition to our audio portfolio strengthens our position to be the country’s leading audio company and allows us to connect with new audiences while offering our advertising partners access to an engaged and passionate listenership.

“By identifying this gap in the market and responding to changing listener preferences, we’re demonstrating our commitment to delivering content that resonates with New Zealanders.”

How to tune into iHeartCountry New Zealand:

Listeners can tune in to iHeartCountry New Zealand from May 9 on iHeartRadio, or via the following frequencies: