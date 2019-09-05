What's your biggest first world problem?

1.

Each of my three kids likes a different type of toothpaste.

2.

My Bluetooth headphones running out of battery when I'm on longer flights.

3.

Not enough unpaved rough roads for me to really use the 4X4 features of my Landcruiser.

4.

When I miss the bus, I go back home and take the car.

5.

My house is so big that it's annoying to keep it clean.

6.

My 2016 Prius doesn't have auto-headlights. I have to turn them on every time I drive at night.

(Via Ask Reddit)

