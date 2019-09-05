On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Last week, police at London's Gatwick Airport turned up a suitcase filled with bags of white powder. Further testing revealed that the pile of evidence was actually vegan cake mix on its way to a restaurant in Brighton. According to a statement from the British Transport Police, the bags "were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return". (Via British Transport Police Sussex on Twitter)
Remembering the cringe
Eric Wolters, of Tauranga, helped himself to some pistachio nuts on his son's coffee table. "They weren't pistachio nuts. They were spat-out olive pips".