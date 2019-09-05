What's your biggest first world problem?

1.

Each of my three kids likes a different type of toothpaste.

2.

My Bluetooth headphones running out of battery when I'm on longer flights.

3.

Not enough unpaved rough roads for me to really use the 4X4 features of my Landcruiser.

4.

When I miss the bus, I go back home and take the car.

5.

My house is so big that it's annoying to keep it clean.

6.

My 2016 Prius doesn't have auto-headlights. I have to turn them on every time I drive at night.

(Via Ask Reddit)

Wrong recipe

Last week, police at London's Gatwick Airport turned up a suitcase filled with bags of white powder. Further testing revealed that the pile of evidence was actually vegan cake mix on its way to a restaurant in Brighton. According to a statement from the British Transport Police, the bags "were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return".

(Via British Transport Police Sussex on Twitter)

Further testing revealed that the pile of evidence was actually vegan cake mix. Photo / Supplied

Remembering the cringe

Eric Wolters, of Tauranga, helped himself to some pistachio nuts on his son's coffee table. "They weren't pistachio nuts. They were spat-out olive pips".