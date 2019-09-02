A former partner of Married At First Sight contestant Chris Mansfield emailed MediaWorks with concerns about his inclusion on the show almost a week before the broadcaster took action and removed him.

But due to an "internal issue" the email was not picked up.

Mansfield, 39, was selected as one of the grooms for social experiment reality show Married At First Sight, set to air this weekend.

He was paired with Auckland business owner Aimee Collins and the couple were "married".

Last Thursday it emerged that Mansfield was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Seattle, Washington, in May 2009 after his ex-partner, Candace Casady, 32, claimed physical and mental abuse.

Mansfield pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

The Herald understands that after missing a second pre-trial hearing on June 15, he was taken into custody by US immigration services and sent home to New Zealand.

Following the revelations, MediaWorks announced on Saturday they had removed Mansfield from the show and would edit out scenes involving him and Collins.

Another of Mansfield's former American partners believes the call came too late.

Kim Jones emailed MediaWorks on August 25 alerting them to potential issues around the contestant, who is also a fulltime Heineken brand ambassador at brewery giant DB.

Jones told the Herald she met Mansfield on holiday in Australia in 2005.

She said he followed her to the US to continue the relationship.

She alleges their relationship became toxic and she moved cities to get away from him.

When she heard Mansfield was one of the contestants on Married At First Sight, she said she contacted MediaWorks immediately.

She said she was "completely unnerved" seeing his face in the line-up and felt she had to speak up.

In an email to MediaWorks - and provided to the Herald - she outlined her concerns about Mansfield as a potential love match, and detailed allegations of physical abuse she says she suffered during their relationship.

"I can't in good conscious not say anything ..." she told MediaWorks. "I'm still living with guilt that I didn't report him earlier."

For legal reasons the Herald cannot publish further details of Jones' letter.

Last Friday - a day after the Casady charges became public and a day before Mansfield was axed, Jones got a response.

"Apologies for the slow response to your email," said senior group publicity manager Rose Swale.

"Due to an internal issue we only received your email today.

"We are taking your email very seriously and looking into this."

Jones said she was disappointed with the response.

Swale did not respond to Jones' concerns today.

"MediaWorks will not be making any further comment at this stage," she said.

The company has also refused to comment on:

&bull: Whether it is satisfied with the duty of care shown to Collins;

&bull: Whether Collins will be paid any compensation for her experience;

&bull: How it was supporting Collins in the wake of the allegations about her "husband";

&bull: Whether any advertisers had pulled support in the wake of the allegations;

• Whether Mansfield had offered the broadcaster any explanation;

• Whether any MediaWorks representatives have reached out to Casady;

• Whether any allegations were made about Mansfield during his time filming and participating in MAFS.

Collins spoke to the Herald earlier today.

She said the MAFS experience was "traumatising" for her and she "certainly didn't expect to be paired with" Mansfield.

Collins said there was much more she wanted to say - and would in future.

But she was working with lawyers and could not go into specifics on some matters.

She could not comment on whether she would take legal action against MediaWorks or if the company was supporting her.

Mansfield has not responded to requests for comment from the Herald on multiple platforms.





