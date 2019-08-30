Mediaworks appear to have washed their hands of Married At First Sight participant Chris Mansfield saying he will "not be required" for any work in the future.

A spokesperson for the network also confirmed that news Mansfield was wanted on a warrant to arrest in the United States on a domestic violence charge only emerged after filming of the series had been completed.

The show is set to debut on Sunday, but news that the 39-year-old was wanted by American authorities has caused concern amongst domestic violence advocates.

Mansfield pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge flagged domestic violence at his in-custody arraignment on May 4, 2009, and released after paying a bail amount of US$950.

He later appeared at a pre-trial hearing on May 18 that year, after which a second was scheduled for June 15. However, Mansfield failed to appear and an outstanding bench warrant for $500 still remains alongside his name.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Municipal Court confirmed: "The court record states that on June 15, 2009 defendant Christopher Rhys Mansfield was not present and a bench warrant was issued by the judge for US$500."

The Herald has learned the alleged victim's name but has chosen not to publish it.

Mansfield is a brand ambassador for alcohol giant Dominion Breweries. The company has been approached for comment.

A MediaWorks spokesperson said they were "shocked" by the allegations and said a check of each contestant's criminal record was carried out.

"We can confirm that prior to commencing filming, every participant is subject to a New Zealand criminal record check, participates in a psychiatric assessment and must have been deemed by a professional psychologist to be fit to participate in the format.

"All our participants are required to confirm that they have no undisclosed convictions of any kind and have never been investigated by the police for any criminal activity but not then convicted."

However, under the country's privacy law it was "not possible to obtain information about any charges or outstanding warrants (international or otherwise) an individual may face".

It this afternoon revealed that they were only made aware of the allegations after filming had been completed.

"Chris Mansfield had already completed filming prior to these allegations being made, and will not be required by the production or network for any further commitments."

But domestic violence campaigner David White believes the network should sit Mansfield down and get him to come clean about his past.

He wanted him booted off the show, but since his comment it's been revealed filming has finished.

White said although everybody had a history, it was how they handled it and what they were doing about "so that the history is dealt with in an appropriate manner".

"I absolutely believe that family violence is a learned behaviour so we can unlearn it just as easily in many ways. We can sort the problem."

He was disappointed to hear Mansfield had left the United States before his case was heard.

"It's a pretty dumb move wasn't it," he said.

White said "in many ways" Mansfield's alleged behaviour "illustrated the whole problem of family violence".

"Some guys just plainly do not take responsibility for their actions and this guy pretty clearly isn't taking responsibility ...

"It's that sort of 'it doesn't matter' attitude that is why we have the problem."