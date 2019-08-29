New details have emerged regarding the arrest of Married at First Sight contestant Chris Mansfield who is facing an outstanding domestic violence charge in the United States.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Seattle, Washington on May 4, 2009 after a domestic violence complaint from his partner. The Herald has learned the alleged victim's name but has chosen not to publish it.

Mansfield pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge flagged domestic violence at his in-custody arraignment on May 4, and released after paying a bail amount of US$950.

He later appeared at a pre-trial hearing on May 18, after which a second was scheduled for June 15. However, Mansfield failed to appear and an outstanding bench warrant for US$500 still remains alongside his name.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Municipal Court confirmed: "The court record states that on June 15, 2009 defendant Christopher Rhys Mansfield was not present and a bench warrant was issued by the judge for US$500."

Questions remain over whether Mansfield will continue as a contestant in the third season of Married at First Sight when it premieres on Three on Sunday.

The Herald has today approached Three's owner MediaWorks for comment but is still awaiting an update on the matter.

Late yesterday a spokesperson told the Herald: "MediaWorks were not aware of these allegations against Chris Mansfield until today. We are looking into it as a matter of urgency."

Previous reports suggested the alleged victim took out a non-contact order against Mansfield at the first pre-trial hearing. But the Herald understands that condition was one of several imposed by the judge on agreeing to Mansfield's release on bail, and that condition was later repeatedly contested by the alleged victim.

The non-contact order prohibited Mansfield from coming within 500ft (152m) of the alleged victim's residence. However, at the pre-trial hearing on May 18, she requested the order be modified to allow her to initiate contact via telephone, which the judge granted.



At a separate hearing on May 21 the alleged victim again appeared and requested that the non-contact order be lifted yet court documents reveal the prosecutor objected and the judge denied the change.