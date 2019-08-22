Quentin Tarantino is expecting his first child with his wife Daniella.

The filmmaker, 56, told People Magazine in a statement they are expecting their first child.

Tarantino and Daniella wed in Los Angeles last November after becoming engaged in June 2017. Prior to the engagement, the pair had been dating for about a year.

Parenthood is a new venture for the Pulp Fiction director, and the announcement comes after he told GQ Australia that he is at the "end of the road" of his film-making career.

His wife Daniella is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick.

Tarantino's latest film Once Upon A Time in ... Hollywood topped the New Zealand box office in its opening weekend, according to Flicks.co.nz.

Time Out said the movie was "the purest distillation of his cinematic obsessions yet."