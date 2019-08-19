HBO Max has announced a pilot is in development for a prequel to Practical Magic, the 1998 film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.

As Vulture reports, the television show will be adapted from the novels Rules of Magic and Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman, the latter of which was the basis for the 1998 film.

The show will follow three siblings who realise they're descended from witches. The sisters accidentally kill men with their love, while their brother diverges on another path.

Despite initial poor reviews, the original film went on to become a cult hit and a defining film in the careers of Kidman and Bullock.

Meanwhile, HBO Max ordered two other pilots: Generation, which follows a group of high school students coming to terms with their sexuality in a conservative town, and Red Bird Lane, a young-adult drama following eight strangers who arrive at a mysterious house on the titular street.

HBO Max, an upcoming new streaming service from HBO, has been revealing its upcoming projects over the last few weeks, including a new comedy series from Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo and a Gossip Girl reboot.