A Gossip Girl spinoff is in the works from WarnerMedia's newly-announced streaming service HBO Max.

According to Variety, the spinoff of the beloved series following teen socialites in New York's Upper East Side will be set eight years after the original's finale.

The spinoff will follow a new group of New York private school teens who become acquainted with the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl website, exploring how social media and the landscape of New York has changed in the years since the original series.

It is not yet known whether the original Gossip Girl cast will return for the spinoff. Photo / supplied

Gossip Girl, which aired on the CW from 2007-2012, launched the careers of its stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley. It is unknown whether the original cast will return for the spinoff.

Advertisement

HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff, with original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage returning as executive producers.

HBO Max is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.