Cheryl's wax figure has been removed from Madame Tussauds amid fears "she is no longer relevant" enough to deserve the spot.

The former X Factor judge's waxwork is currently being kept in the London archives.

The singer has been attempting a comeback of late but she seems to be struggling, according to the Indy100.

Her most recent single, Let You, debuted at number 57 on the UK Singles Chart.

A museum representative said, "It isn't uncommon for our figures, as from time to time we do change who we have in the attraction."

It seems the announcement to cut her wax figure didn't come as a surprise to social media users.

The mistake they made was thinking she was ever relevant. — Bruno (@daddybroon) August 17, 2019

But not everyone agreed with the decision.

Disgusting, she is relevant. Maybe no longer in starlight but that does not change anyone’s relevance in this world. — Maxt (@TownsonMax) August 17, 2019

Brutal tbh — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) August 17, 2019

Is she still relevant enough to deserve the honour?