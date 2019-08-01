After a near 10-year hiatus, iconic New Zealand rock band Pluto are reuniting to play two shows in November to celebrate the release of their fourth full length album, IV.

Set for release in September through their own company, 5 Moon Entertainment, IV features the new single Oh My Lonely.

The five-piece group will play Wellington's San Fran on November 15 before a hometown gig at Auckland's Hollywood Avondale on November 23.

The band's return comes after they burst on to the scene in 2001 with their debut album Red Light Syndrome bringing them to national attention with songs Hey Little and She's Jive.

With their multi-layered rock sound – sometimes indie, moody and restrained, at other times hook-laden hand-clap pop, often angular, full-energy, anthemic rock – Pluto enjoyed great success through the mid 2000's.



Their 2005 follow-up album Pipeline Under the Ocean went double-platinum and featured the critically acclaimed hits Dance Stamina, and Long White Cross which took out Single of the Year at the 2006 New Zealand Music Awards.

The following year they released their third studio album Sunken Water, after which the band capitalised on their wider appeal and continued touring extensively.

But just as the group appeared to be at their peak their star seemingly burn out just as abruptly in 2009.

With a new record under their belts they return to remind fans what they've been missing.

Pluto – IV album release tour – Tickets available through banishedmusic.com

San Fran, Wellington - November 15

Hollywood Avondale, Auckland – November 23