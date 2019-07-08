Justin Bieber has reignited his feud with Tom Cruise after laying down a #BottleCapChallenge to the Hollywood actor.

Bieber is the latest celebrity to take on the BottleCapChallenge which has become a social media craze, after the singer posted a video to Instagram on Sunday.

"This could be Tom Cruise's head," he says in the short clip, before launching a spinning kick to remove the bottle cap.

"I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber [sic]," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Advertisement

Bieber 's latest taunt comes weeks after the Sorry singer challenged Cruise to a UFC-style fight in the octagon, tweeting: '"If you don't take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down."

The 25-year-old later confirmed he was "just goofing around" but UFC boss Dana White has not ruled out the possibility of the bout happening, saying the potential scrap would be "the biggest pay-per-view in the history of pay-per-view."

Speaking to TMZ last month, White explained there was real interest in the stunt becoming a reality.

"I'm not going to say any names, but I'm going to tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said that they really do want this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight," White said. "I told them, 'I'll tell you this, if that's true…If that's true, and everybody involved in this thing wants to do it, we can talk.'"

Cruise has so far refused to take the bait with the Mission Impossible star yet to respond publicly to Bieber 's comments.