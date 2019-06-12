Justin Bieber has finally revealed exactly what he was thinking when he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight on Twitter.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief (or disappointment) as the pop star has admitted he was only kidding.

Speaking to TMZ in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Biebs confirmed he was "just goofing around".

Having just seen an interview with Tom Cruise, Bieber had the filmstar on his mind and thought it would be funny to challenge him and rope in Dana White to make it happen.

According to TMZ, Bieber also acknowledged that if they were to ever fight, he'd have to get into shape first as Cruise would "kick his ass".

Bieber also returned to Twitter to cement that point, re-tweeting a modified fight scene from Cruise's film Far and Away, in which Cruise beats Bieber in a fist fight.

He captioned the video: "Damn Tom, this didn't go as planned".

Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber's joke challenge prompted a series of other memes online, including the 31 years challenge in which you challenge a celebrity 31 years older than you to a fight.

Justin Bieber is 25, Tom Cruise is 56.



Challenge an actor 31 years older than you to a fight. I’ll go first…



Sam Waterston, you’re a punk, and due for an ass beating. Name the place. pic.twitter.com/DZGjmzPvUD — Misnomer (@Misnomer) June 10, 2019

Tony Bennett, are you eyeballing me? How 'bout we take this outside? pic.twitter.com/XFxs3QwWpR — Jim O'Shaughnessy (@jposhaughnessy) June 11, 2019

It also saw ZM radio host Bree Tomasel challenge National MP Paula Bennett to a fight, using the exact same wording that Bieber did.