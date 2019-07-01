Laura Daniel hosts a reality show where contestants are chased by zombies through a forest. Palmerston North's proudest daughter taught herself the 'death drop' to wow audiences.

1 How do you explain Zombody Save Me! to people?

It's a reality show competition where people get left in the bush to survive a zombie apocalypse. A zombie—Survivor—American Ninja Warrior type thing. The contestants have challenges during the day, then vote out their weakest link who has to run through a zombie obstacle course at night. We spent a week filming at a forest in West Auckland. It was so much fun.

