Laura Daniel hosts a reality show where contestants are chased by zombies through a forest. Palmerston North's proudest daughter taught herself the 'death drop' to wow audiences.

1 How do you explain Zombody Save Me! to people?

It's a reality show competition where people get left in the bush to survive a zombie apocalypse. A zombie—Survivor—American Ninja Warrior type thing. The contestants have challenges during the day, then vote out their weakest link who has to run through a zombie obstacle course at night. We spent a week filming at a forest in West Auckland. It was so much fun.

2 What was your role?

I was just there to explain the rules to the contestants and then leave them to it. When I watched the first episode, I realised I come across as an absolute asshole. It looks like I don't give a shit about them. But it's all good fun. The people who entered were really, really keen. They were stoked to be doing a show, so they're great talent.

3 Did you ever get scared?

I'm not very good with scary stuff and things jumping out at me, so I befriended all the zombie actors right at the start. It's the guys from Spookers — a really cool group of people. I'd seen the Spookers documentary so I felt like I knew them already. I think some of the contestants got genuinely scared trying to find their way through the forest at night, but others were really competitive and just wanted to finish the course and win the $10,000.

4 You're in a comedy duo called Two Hearts. How would you describe your humour?

It's musical comedy; the humour is similar to Flight of the Conchords but rather than acoustic guitars, we do heavily produced pop parodies with pre-made beats and a lot more spectacle. There's not many people doing that style at the moment.

Joseph Moore and Laura Daniel of Two Hearts. Photo / Supplied

5 Your partner in comedy, Joseph Moore, is also your partner in life. Does it get a bit much sometimes?

Definitely. Our relationship started a couple of years ago while we were doing our live act. There was no mucking around because he'd been a friend for years and I already knew everything about him. There were some issues last year when we were living together, both writing on Jono and Ben and Funny Girls and he started directing my segments as well. I had to remember to use my professional voice on set.

6 Your comedy involves a lot of dancing. Were you one of those kids that taught themselves by watching music videos?

Totally. I wish I'd taken dance lessons when I was younger. I taught myself the choreography to all my favourites like the Backstreet Boys. Most of the dancing I do in my comedy songs like Anthem for Palmy is just me freestyling. When we need proper dancing I get my friend Zara to show us some choreography or we get back-up dancers.

7 Do you ever read the comments on social media?

I try not to. People are quite mean to comedians online. I get a lot of hate from internet trolls, mainly when I appear on TV because more people can comment online then. It's gross some of the things you get sent. It's not healthy to read it.

8 You did a parody of The Voice on Jono and Ben called The Face where judges chose singers based purely on their looks. Is objectification a common theme in your comedy?

A few years back I got known for these interviews where I'd objectify guys, like one with a couple of Warriors. Everyone was up in arms saying, "What if this was switched around and it was a man doing it to a woman?" But that was the joke — that's how it's always been for women. When we started Funny Girls we got a lot of comments from men saying, "I don't find this funny. My wife was cracking up, but I didn't like it." I'm like, "Your wife is who it's for. It's not for you. There have been comedy shows for you forever." Comedy is so subjective, you shouldn't try to please everyone at the same time.

Jono Pryor, Guy Williams, Ben Boyce and Laura Daniel from Jono and Ben.

9 Growing up in Palmerston North, can you remember a moment when you realised you could be funny?

At school I was quite shy to begin with but I became a bit of a class clown. I wasn't very good at the proper schoolwork. My mum's a teacher so she wasn't super impressed. I was the kid that did all the extra curricula stuff: drama, theatre sports, school shows, competitive swimming — I trained every morning at 5am but when I got to 16 my heart wasn't in it anymore.

10 How did you get into comedy?

I started an improv company called Snort with friends and through that tried stand-up, which is much scarier. Rose Matafeo got me to do a sketch for Jono and Ben where I became a writer along with Funny Girls. Learning to write fast turnaround TV is really good discipline. New Zealand has lost a great training ground for developing comedy talent.

11 At last year's Edinburgh Festival you stunned audiences with your 'death drop', a move made famous by Ru Paul. Does it hurt?

Yeah, I hurt myself heaps trying to learn it at home. Then all of a sudden it doesn't hurt once you know how to do it properly. It's a confidence thing. Just practice on carpet. My friend gave me some stretches to do so my leg would bend backwards.

12 What can Edinburgh audiences expect from you this time?

We're taking dancers with us this time, and a stage manager and producer thanks to some Creative New Zealand funding. Last year we toughed it out ourselves so it's nice to go over with a bit more support.

• Zombody Save Me! is on TVNZ On Demand.