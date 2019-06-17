Get ready Tauranga - Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul is about to Get Busy and turn up the Temperature while reggae superstar Shaggy will come out In the Summertime as part of One Love 2020.

The pair are two of 26 acts announced for next year's One Love Festival.

Promoter Pato Alvarez said the festival, held at Tauranga Domain on January 25 and 26, included a good mix of new-school, old-school and up-and-coming talent as well as more dancehall.

"Dancehall is something we want to build more into the festival," Alvarez said.

"It's always a challenge to put together such a special line-up, so we always try to keep every angle happy," he said.

Along with Sean Paul and Shaggy, other acts confirmed include reggae stars Toots and the Maytals, Common Kings and Third World, Jamaican singer Etana and dancehall act Collie Budz. They will perform alongside a packed line-up of other international festival favourites and local heroes - including Nesian Mystik who will reunite to perform at One Love next year.

Katchafire, L.A.B, Sons of Zion, FIJI, Israel Starr and Josh Wawa, Spawnbreezie, Mike Love, 1814, Ardijah, Latasha Lee, Ria Hall, Conkarah, Lion Rezz, FIA, Jaro Local, Victor J Sefo, DJ Jayraski, DJ Hemz round up the line-up announcement.

"We managed to secure Sean Paul, one of the biggest reggae dancehall artists in the world. We also had to bring Shaggy back since last time we had to cancel his performance.

"He was really gutted he couldn't make it last time, so this time.

Shaggy has been announced as part of the One Love 2020 line-up. Photo / File

Alvarez is looking forward to seeing much-loved Kiwi act Nesian Mystik - Awa, Donny, Junior, David, Heath and Feleti - back on stage together next year.

"We decided to go all in and make it happen and [we're] so happy the band agreed to come and bring one special show at One Love.

"We have a number of upcoming talent like Lion Rezz, FIA from Hawaii, Victor F Sefo and let's not forget our Aotearoa reggae talent Katchafire, L.A.B, Sons of Zion and Ardijah."





One Love has sold out for the last four years in a row and Alvarez expected the two-day event to sell out again.

"I think people will react very well to this, we managed to get the perfect mix of old school, new school, Jamaican reggae, Poly and Aotearoa reggae.

"We are very excited to bring one of our biggest line-ups yet. The hype is so big, we are expecting to sell out faster that previous years."

Early bird tickets go on sale on July 3 at 7pm.

One Love ticket prices:

VIP tickets: 2x day pass, $255.

GA early birds: 2x day pass, $169 early bird.

GA general release: $179

GA final release: $189

1 day GA pass: $119

The One Love 2020 Line-Up:

Sean Paul

Shaggy

Toots and the Maytals

Common Kings

Etana

Collie Budz

Third World

Katchafire

L.A.B

Sons of Zion

FIJI

Israel Starr

Josh Wawa

Spawnbreezie

Mike Love

1814

Ardijah

Latasha Lee

Ria Hall

Conkarah

Lion Rezz

FIA

Jaro Local

Victor J Sefo

DJ Jayrasik

DJ Hemz