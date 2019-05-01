Fans were delighted on Wednesday night when The Project aired with its first all-female panel.

The show, usually hosted by Kanoa Lloyd, Jeremy Corbett and Jesse Mulligan, was helmed on Wednesday by Lloyd along with Justine Smith, Nadine Higgins and Michèle A'Court.

The changeup was prompted by Corbett being away and Mulligan getting into an accident on his way to work.

Your panel tonight, from left to right. No big deal 💅🏻 #TheProjectNZ pic.twitter.com/SbgcVAHn9S — The Project NZ (@TheProject_NZ) May 1, 2019

Lloyd explained her co-host's absence on the show saying: "I am quite sad about Jesse not being here, because something kind of weird happened on his way to work today.

He was biking here like he does every day... when about 100m up this very road, some guy came out of nowhere and Jesse went flying."

She then put up a photo of "the bad guy" which turned out to be a totally stationary recycling bin which Mulligan somehow managed to ride right into.

"Some of The Project staff rushed out to help him," said Lloyd, "But first they took these photos for us."

Jesse Mulligan cradles his dislocated finger. Photo / The Project

Mulligan suffered a dislocated finger - it bent at a near 90 degree angle to the left - and had to take the night off work.

But fans loved the new-look female panel, taking to Twitter to express their support with one writing: "Love the all woman panel. Feel weirdly validated for some reason I can't quite put into words. Such a lovely dynamic and different style."

Another fan wrote: "I noticed. And it's great. But I also noticed that it shouldn't be a big deal. Let's make it common and not worth commenting on, eh?"

To which Michele A'Court responded: "n the world I want to live in, it would be unremarkable. But in the world I live in? Amazing. Looking forward to it being no big thing."