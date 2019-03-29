Tickets to the four sold-out Wiggles concerts have started to appear on resale websites, Trade Me and Facebook - with up to a $200 mark-up.

Tickets originally sold for $37 are being listed for about $230 each and outraged parents are blaming scalpers with automatic programmes for buying up the tickets.

"I was on the website and had a friend doing the same and we missed out on all four shows," one mum said.

"Now they are on Trade Me, Ticketmaster Resale, and Facebook for more than $200."

Advertisement

On Ticketmaster Resale, a block of 10 tickets is available for $2300.

The skivvy-wearing stars of The Wiggles are vocal about the need to stamp out scalpers and urge their fans not to buy inflated tickets.

On their website, the group tells fans not to give in to scalpers and points out how many tickets are fake or have been sold multiple times leaving fans to be turned away at the door.

"Not only is it a waste of money, it's simply heartbreaking for fans when this happens – particularly right outside the venue door.

"Unfortunately, when this happens, neither The Wiggles nor the authorised ticketing agency is able to help you in getting a refund or re-issuing the unauthorised ticket."

Earlier this month the Government announced measures to protect consumers from ticket scalpers.

As the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described ticket scalping as "blatantly unfair" and said there would be a review into ticket reselling in New Zealand.

Measures planned include a price cap on resale tickets, enforcing rules around information that needs to be disclosed to better inform consumers, and banning ticket-buying "bots".